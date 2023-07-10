Walter “Wally” Beck, age 90, of Kearney, NE, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023, at Brookfield Park Nursing Home in St. Paul, NE.

Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 13, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Kearney. Pastor John Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery near Arapahoe, NE, at 2:30 p.m.