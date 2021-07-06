Walter (Walt) Ervin Parker of Commerce, Texas stepped into heaven on July 3, 2021 at the age of 94.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 7, from 2-3 p.m. at Commerce Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will take place Thursday, July 8, at 10:15 a.m. at Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas, TX.
Walt was the son of Walter John Parker and Elsie Irene (Brehm) Parker. He was born in Hastings, Nebraska on November 6, 1926. Drafted into the US Army in February 1945, he completed basic training at Fort Hood in Texas and served in the Philippines. Upon his return in December 1946, he attended the University of Nebraska, graduating in January 1952.
Walt met Josephine (Jo) Johnson in Hastings where Jo worked at the Naval Ammunition facility. They were married on August 28, 1948 at the First Christian Church/Disciples of Christ in Elliott, IA.
After graduation, Walt worked for Continental Oil Company (Conoco) in Fort Worth, TX. He worked for Sam A. Wing of Dallas, Bridgeport Brass-Hunter Douglas Division of Dallas, American Wood Company of Commerce, TX, E-Systems of Greenville, TX, and finally East Texas State University (Texas A&M Commerce) as Purchasing Agent. While living in Sherman, TX in 1953 Walter became a Master Mason with the work conferred by Sherman Lodge. He belonged to the Hastings, NE lodge.
Walt was blessed with a wonderful family. His four sons and their families include: Walter James (Jim) and wife Carrie, William Edward (Bill) and wife Judy, Donald Ray (Don) and wife Jan, and Dale Ervin and wife Kathy. Grandchildren are Laura Kennedy and husband Scott, Lindsay Parker and husband Pete Joerger, Aaron Parker and wife Lindsey, Jameson Parker and wife Olivia, Regan Paulsen and husband Jonathan, and Connor Parker and fiancée Megan Turner. Great-grandchildren are Parker Thomas Kennedy, Rylee Marye Kennedy, Josiah Charles Joerger, and William Daniel Parker.
Walt designed and built a home workshop where he enjoyed making wooden toys. He also helped many friends with woodworking projects. He put his woodworking skills to use assisting with church projects.
Both Walt and Jo retired from East Texas State University on January 31, 1991. They took to the road in their RV, spending the next 13 winters in Mesa, AZ visiting friends and relatives. Their RV travels took them to 48 states.
Pallbearers are grandchildren and spouses.
Honorary pallbearers are the “Black Cup Coffee Drinkers” at McDonald’s.
Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Jim and Teena Ayres.
