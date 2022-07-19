Ward Aurand, 99, of Deshler, Nebraska, passed away July 18, 2022 in Deshler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be held at Rosemound Cemetery in Republic, Kansas.
Ward Aurand, 99, of Deshler, Nebraska, passed away July 18, 2022 in Deshler.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 22, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be held at Rosemound Cemetery in Republic, Kansas.
Memorials may be made in care of Brodstone Hospital.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.