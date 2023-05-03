Warren Edwin Harms passed away peacefully at the age of 101 on May 2, 2023.
Warren was born on a farm by Glenvil, Nebraska, to George and Sophie Harms on November 28, 1921.
He was a life-long farmer and retired from many years as a loan officer for Production Credit Association.
He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia (Kewpie) Onken, on August 12, 1942. They had six children and lived in Fairfield, Crete, Glenvil, Minden and lastly back to Fairfield, all in Nebraska.
Warren made many life-long friendships and was known to all as “Hoss” because he was a cowboy at heart.
Warren loved to sing and Virginia’s voice harmonized beautifully with his. They sang together on many occasions.
He loved the Lord, his family, music, traveling, old farm equipment, and horses.
Warren was strong in his faith and was active in the Lutheran Church and the Gideon Society. He was also a member of the Clay Center Lions Club for 40 years.
Warren was a scout master for the Boy Scouts of America for 31 years and helped mentor many Eagle scouts. He was honored to achieve the level of the Order of the Arrow.
Warren was widowed in 2002. In 2014, he renewed his friendship with Merna Kinnison and they were married on May 9, 2015.
Warren and Merna enjoyed eight years together, always sharing memories of the past.
Warren is survived by his wife, Merna; son Terry Harms, wife Danna; daughter Deanna Stranathan, husband Mike; daughter Juliene Bryan, husband Bill; son Warren Curtis Harms, wife Judy; daughter Aletha (Buffy) Cornish, husband Gary; son Bryan Harms, wife Fawnette; beloved daughter-in-law Ann Harms; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Marvin Harms, wife Virginia, grandsons Rick Bryan and Kelly Stranathan.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family only.
Memorials may be sent to the family for future designation.
Funeral home assisting the family is Aspen Mortuary, 4822 Cleveland Avenue, Lincoln, NE 68504.
