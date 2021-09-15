Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Warren Stephen Foote, Sr., age 84, passed away on September 15, 2021, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro, Georgia.
Steve was born in Hastings on January 1, 1937, and grew up in Hastings as well as graduating from Hastings College.
He was a veteran before working in the aerospace industry, and later as a business owner. He was active in many civic organizations.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Wendell Foote and Marjorie Ammerillis Rutherford Foote; his youngest son, Wesley Foote and his wife, Rosemary Foote.
Steve never met a stranger. He loved, and was loved by more family and friends than can be listed here. He will be missed.
A private inurnment will take place at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia.
Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
