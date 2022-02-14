Hastings and Johnson Lake, Nebraska resident, Wayne B. Weber II, 76, passed away Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at his home.
Celebration of Life will be held February 20th at First Congregational Church of Christ, 2810 W 7th in Hastings at 1:00 p.m. (masks welcome at service). Service will be live streamed on the church's Facebook page First Congregational United Church of Christ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Nebraska Game and Parks, Start Over Rover or First Congregational Church of Christ. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Wayne was born May 1, 1945, in Lincoln, Nebraska. The son of Wayne B and Dorothy Nadine (Adams) Weber I. Wayne attended grade school in Alma, Nebraska before the family moved to Hastings where he attended Hastings Junior High and graduated from Hastings High School in 1963.
He was an all-around athlete in high school participating in track, basketball, football and legion baseball. He was Class A discus champion in 1963. Basketball starter and captain of conference and district championship teams. All state quarterback in 1962. Inducted into the HHS Athletic Hall of Fame 2016.
Wayne was recruited in 1963 by Bob Devaney to play quarterback for the University of Nebraska. He was an NU football letterman in 1965 & 1966.
While attending UNL, Wayne married Jean Bienkowski Weber, December 17th, 1966. They met in 1959 at Duncan Field in Hastings.
Wayne worked for State Federal Savings and Loan - American Charter Savings and Loan 1970-1993. He then opened franchises of Eileen's Cookies in Lincoln. He retired in 2007.
For the past 14 years Wayne and Jean have lived at Johnson Lake. He was an avid sports fan. He enjoyed attending his grandkids events. He was an avid reader. He loved spending his days golfing, in his boat fishing and on the deck of the cabin smoking cigars, listening to his favorite gospel and country music.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ward E Weber; granddaughter, Jana Pappas; mother-in-law, Billie Bienkowski; and brother-in-law, Courtney Hanson.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Jean (Bienkowski) Weber; children, Sara Weber Pappas, Molly (Brandon) Kircher; grandchildren, Jaden (Jackie), Gage, Brett, Tyson, and Billie Grace; brothers, Winfield (Marty) Weber and Wilson Weber; nieces and nephews; and many fishing, hunting and golfing buddies.
