Wayne F. Nienhueser, 73, of Juniata, Nebraska, died June 17, 2022, at home. A celebration of life gathering will be 3-5 PM Monday, June 27, 2022, at the family farm. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation. Online condolences may be directed to www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Wayne was born on April 1, 1949, in Hastings, NE, to Donald and Eleanor (Finnigsmier) Nienhueser. He grew up in Kenesaw area and received his education at Kenesaw Public School. He then entered the National Guard in 1970 and was honorably discharged in February of 1976.
He was united in marriage to Vicki Dornhoff on April 7, 1973, in Hastings. After which the couple lived in the Kenesaw area where he was a self-employed farmer. He was a member of the Faith Lutheran Church, was a Kenesaw School Board member, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. Wayne also loved watching his sons play sports and which continued with his grandkids.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Vicki; sons, Jeffery (Amy) of Juniata, Travis (Katie) of Juniata, and Joshua (Kaylinn) of Holstein; six grandchildren, Hope, Halle, Briley, Weston, Blake, and Aubrey; brother, Craig Nienhueser of Kenesaw; and sister, Donna Ruhter of Jacksonville, FL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Don & Eleanor Nienhueser.
