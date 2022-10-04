Wayne Keith Strasburg, 83, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.

Services are Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Valley Cemetery at Ayr, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 1 - 8 p.m. with the family present from 5-7 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary. Memorials can be directed to Blue Hill United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill, Nebraska, is in charge of services.