Wayne Keith Strasburg, 83, Blue Hill, Nebraska passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are Thursday, October 6, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at the United Methodist Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in Blue Valley Cemetery, Ayr, Nebraska. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 5, 2022 from 1:00-8:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Merten-Butler Mortuary.
