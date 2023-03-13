Wayne Willis Henkel, 92, of Fairmont, Nebraska passed away Friday, March 10, 2023 in Livingston, Texas.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Friday, March 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at Fairmont Community Church in Fairmont. Graveside services will take place at Fairmont Public Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday from 4 – 8 p.m. at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may be made in care of Fairmont Community Church or Fairmont American Legion Post 21. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
