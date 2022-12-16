Hastings, Nebraska, resident Weldon D. Tyler, 49, passed away, Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at St. Luke’s Medical Center in Sioux City, IA.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is helping with arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Weldon was born October 5, 1973, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Robert and Peggy (DeGunia) Tyler.
He grew up in Crawford, Nebraska, and graduated from Crawford High School with the class of 1992.
Weldon served in the U. S. Army following High School. He was an over-the-road truck driver. Weldon enjoyed hunting, fishing and collecting guns.
Weldon is survived by his mother, Peggy Tyler; sisters, Shelly Bohne, Rhonda Tyler, and Christie Good; nieces and nephews, Benjamin Bohne, Alex Bohne, Tyson Good, and Makena Good; along with numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bob; grandparents; and uncle, Ernie.
