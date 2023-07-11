Hastings, Nebraska, resident Wesley D. Menke, 71, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation as Wesley was cremated. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Wesley’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Wesley was born October 21, 1951, in Spirit Lake, IA, to Clarence and Catherine (Ruby) Menke. He went to school at Sutherland, IA, and trade school at Iowa Northwestern in Sheldon, IA.
His first marriage was to Velma Edith Miller. They had two daughters, Natalie Menke and Nanette (Scott) Hayes. His second marriage was to Jean Waltke Keebler.
He worked for many years at M & P Land Company-Inland Foods-Pillen Family Farms.
Wesley was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Jean Menke; daughters, Natalie Menke, Nanette (Scott) Hayes; grandchildren, Krysstina (Ronald Beetem Jr.) Richardson, Steven Richardson, Daymian (Charlie) Hayes, Niccole (Eric) Adams; great-grandchildren, Ronald Richardson, Izzadora Richardson, Heath Richardson, Diana Richardson, Duncan Adams; stepchildren, Amanda (Matthew) Andersen, Elicia (Jeffrey) Gibbon, John (Amber) Keebler M.D.; stepgrandchildren, Daniel Gibbon, Isabella Gibbon, Sabrina Andersen, Tobin Keebler, Elijah Keebler; sister, Debbie (Calvin) Baker of Orange City, IA; nephews, Matthew (Ronda) Baker, Ben (Chrystal) Baker; two great-nephews and two great-nieces.
