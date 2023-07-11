Hastings, Nebraska, resident Wesley D. Menke, 71, passed away Monday, July 10, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. There will be no burial at this time. There will be no viewing or visitation as Wesley was cremated. Memorials may be given to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.