Former Fairfield, Nebraska, resident William “Bill” Carl Ridgway, 90, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022, at Memorial Community Care in Aurora, NE.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 16, at the Fairfield Community Church with Pastors Ivan and Joyce Dean officiating.
Inurnment will follow at the Fairfield Cemetery with military honors by the Fairfield American Legion Post #256 and the Offutt Air Force Base Honor Guard.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Fairfield Community Church in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Fairfield Community Presbyterian Church and/or the Fairfield American Legion Post #256.
Bill was born May 1, 1932, in Fairfield to Carl and Eva (Boynton) Ridgway.
He grew up on a farm near Fairfield and graduated from Fairfield High School. On November 20, 1953, Bill was united in marriage to Angela Rose Svoboda.
Bill enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Roswell, NM.
While active, he served as an Aircraft Mechanic during the Korean War. Following his active military duty, the couple settled in Fairfield and managed the family farm.
Bill lived his life working with his hands — farming the land; repairing and working on equipment; building and restoring local businesses and homes during the “off-season;" cleaning, painting and priming items for his wife’s painting hobby; giving “bear hugs” and caring gently for others.
He leaves a legacy of love, dedication, hard work and caring for his neighbor.
As a mentor and a leader, Bill served his church as a member of the Council, served the town of Fairfield as a member the City Council, and was active with the Fairfield American Legion Post #256.
Being active in his children’s activities, Bill served as an adult volunteer in their Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, and 4-H groups.
Bill is survived by his children, Greg (Kathleen) Ridgway of Birmingham, AL, and Sondra (Todd) Otto of Dickinson, ND; 7 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews and their families.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife Angela; parents, Carl Wayne and Eva Helen (Boynton) Ridgway; sister, Eva Mae; brothers and sisters-in-law Leland and Rita Ridgway, Rolland and Mildred Ridgway, Dale and Norma Ridgway, Berl Ridgway, Vera Ridgway, Lucille Ridgway, Jack and Gail Ridgway, and William and Dorothy Madden.
