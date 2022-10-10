Willene Kile, 92, of Minden, Nebraska, formerly of the Upland area, passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 13, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden with the Pastor Wes Holen officiating.
The service will be streamed to the funeral home’s Facebook page. Interment will be held following services at the Upland Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, October 12, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Memorials in Willene’s honor are kindly suggested to the Upland Cemetery Association. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.