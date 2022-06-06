Hastings, NE (68901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.