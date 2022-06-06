Sutton, Nebraska resident William “Bill” Hale, 92, beloved husband of Doris Hale of Sutton NE died peacefully on June 5, 2022, at the Sutton Community Home in Sutton, NE.
A Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, June 9, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Sutton, NE with Father Harlan Waskowiak and Father William Holubek officiating. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery near Sutton. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton, NE.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com.
