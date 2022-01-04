Hastings, Nebraska resident William (Bill) Phillip Snider Sr., 60, passed away at his home on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the DAV in Hastings on Elm, Saturday January 8th, 2022, from 2 to 5 pm. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences to www.dewittfuneral.com
William was born on September 2, 1961, in Malden, Massachusetts to Theresa (Gaudet) and Joseph Snider Jr. William had a passion for cooking and made that his career. He was the cook at many restaurants in and around Hastings. William loved the outdoors and spent his time out of the kitchen fishing and riding his motorcycle anywhere and anytime he could. William loved music and dancing. He will be remembered as a fun-loving man that touched the lives of many.
William is survived by his brothers, Joseph Snider of Florida, Richard Snider, Robert (Bobby) Sr. and wife Nancy Snider; sister, Anita Storehalder all of Hastings, NE; daughter, Crystle and husband James Haisley Jr. of Tennessee; sons, William Snider Jr. and Jason Snider both of Indiana; nieces, Lisa Featherstone, Malinda (Featherstone) Brown both of Hastings, NE, and Nicole Snider; nephews, Robert Snider Jr., Shawn Snider, Nathan and wife Olivia Snider; along with numerous grandchildren, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
William is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Snider and Theresa Phillip; step-father, Garry Phillip; and niece, Christina (White) Jamison.
