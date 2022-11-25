Hastings, Nebraska, resident William “Bill” Ries, 92, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident William “Bill” Ries, 92, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.