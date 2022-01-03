Hastings, Nebraska, resident William “Bill” Snider, 60, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at his home.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings.
Updated: January 4, 2022 @ 2:51 am
