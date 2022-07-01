Hastings, Nebraska resident William C. Spicknall, 61, passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Azria Health Broadwell, Grand Island, Nebraska.
There will be no services or visitations. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
William was born May 15, 1961, in Cozad, NE to Charles and Peggy (German) Mason. William was an Over-the-Road Truck Driver.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Mason; step-father, Jerry Spicknall; and brother, Charles Mason.
Survivors include his mother Peggy German of Hastings, NE; significant other Susan Higgs of Hastings, NE; daughter Nicole Spicknall of CO; sons & spouse, Bradley Spicknall of Wray, CO, Jonathan & Krista Spicknall of Hobart, IN; 19 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; step-daughter Kristie Rojas of IN; brother Michael E. Spicknall of Hastings, NE; sisters, Jennifer Hunt of Hastings, NE, Chris Frear of Doniphan, NE, Rebecca Embree of Trumbull, NE; half brother Rodney Mason, GA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.