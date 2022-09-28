William D. Portz of Allen, Texas was born June 10, 1937. He passed away peacefully and met the Lord in Heaven on Sept. 26, 2022 at the age of 85.
He was born to parents Edward and Loretta Portz of Roseland, Nebraska and shared his life with four brothers and two sisters. Bill was a US Army veteran and served his time in Europe after WW2 as a mechanic.
After service to his country, Bill married Joyce Elaine Albers and raised a family starting in Hastings Nebraska. They later moved to Minnesota, Iowa, Missouri, and settled in Texas.
Bill was a wonderful husband, devoted father, and fun-loving grandfather. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed gardening in his spare time. He was a member of St. Jude’s Catholic Church of Allen, Tx and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Bill is joyfully reunited with his parents, three brothers; Jack, Kenneth, Richard, and two sisters, Antoinette, Elaine.
He is survived by his wife, 3 children, brother Bob, and 5 grandchildren.
