William D. Portz of Allen, Texas was born June 10, 1937. He passed away peacefully and met the Lord in Heaven on Sept. 26, 2022 at the age of 85.

He was born to parents Edward and Loretta Portz of Roseland, Nebraska and shared his life with four brothers and two sisters. Bill was a US Army veteran and served his time in Europe after WW2 as a mechanic.