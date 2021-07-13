Hastings, Nebraska resident William G. “Bill” Nabower, 82, passed away Sunday, July 11, 2021, at his home.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 19, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw with Pastor Paul Duffy officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born May 15, 1939, in Hastings, NE to George F. and Nellie C. (Clark) Nabower. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1957. Bill married Ellen M. Hadenfeldt on June 12, 1959, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenesaw.
Bill owned and operated a service station for over 40 years and volunteered as Fire Chief for the Kenesaw Fire Department until his retirement. After his retirement, he drove a school bus for seven years for Kenesaw Public Schools and was a farmhand for several years. Bill loved to fix up cars when he was younger, spending time with family, watching sports especially the Huskers, watching his children play sports growing up, and watching western movies.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers-in-law, Erv Mangers and Gayle Hadenfeldt; and two sisters-in-law, Joyce Hadenfeldt and Ruth Hadenfeldt.
Survivors include his wife, Ellen M. Nabower of Hastings; children and spouses, Neal and Tami Nabower of Grand Island, Stuart and Judy Nabower of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Anthony and Angie Nabower, Katie and Shawn Pfanstiel, Nick Nabower, Christopher Nabower, Caleb and Aleisha Nabower, Ellie and Mike Tomlin, Ashley Fitzgerald, Ryan and Heather Fitzgerald, Tayler Beeson; great-grandchildren, Ben, Grayson, Emma, Hannah, Collin, Molly, Sylo, Tripp, Jayla, Brymm, Olivia; siblings and spouses, Jim and Terry Nabower, Janell and Mark White; brother-in-law, Myron Hadenfeldt; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
