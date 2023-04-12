Hastings, Nebraska, resident William Howsden, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery west of Glenvil.