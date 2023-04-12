Hastings, Nebraska, resident William Howsden, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery west of Glenvil.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and 1-7 p.m. with family present 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
William was born May 10, 1932, in a sod house in Huntley, NE, to Fred and Florence (Porter) Howsden. He attended schools in Huntley and Alma, NE, and received further training in electronics including radio and television.
William served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War from 1952 to 1954.
He married Fern Kemper on April 30, 1955, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. She preceded him in death on October 25, 1992. William married Rochelle Behrendt on May 14, 1994. She preceded him in death on December 18, 2001.
William worked for Hastings Utilities from 1960 to 1994 as a foreman in the gas department, retiring in 1994.
After his retirement, he mowed the church cemetery for 15 years, volunteered for Mary Lanning Healthcare, and helped with SAFE kids program.
William was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Glenvil, where he served on the Church Council. He was a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans, Eagles Aerie #592, and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
He was an active Boy Scout, served on the Honor Guard, and was a member of a men’s bowling league.
William was preceded in death by his parents; spouses, Fern and Rochelle; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret and Richard Peterson; brother and sister-in-law, Fred “Jerry” and Carolyn Howsden; and brother-in-law, Clarence Kemper.
Survivors include his children and spouses, James and Jennifer Howsden of Hastings, Carol and Mike Hamik of Juniata, NE; grandchildren and spouses, Kayla and Jake Frerichs, Will and Meeka Howsden, Nicole and Paxton Gruber, Marcus Hamik; great-grandchildren, Anna Frerichs, Harrison Howsden; stepchildren and spouses Rick Behrendt of Ravenna, NE, Sue and Tam Romans of Lincoln, NE, Bill and Becky Behrendt of Ravenna, NE; stepgrandchildren Logan Behrendt, Mitch Behrendt, Alex Behrendt, Brady Romans; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
