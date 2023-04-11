Hastings, Nebraska resident William Howsden, 90, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his home.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 15 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday, April 13, and 1-7 p.m. with family present 4-7 p.m. Friday, April 14 at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
