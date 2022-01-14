William (Bill) J. Hofstetter, 68, Lawrence, Nebraska passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Hastings surrounded by his loving wife and children.
Rosary will be Monday, January 17, 7 p.m. and Mass will be Tuesday, January 18, 10:30 a.m. both at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lawrence with Father Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence. Visitation will be Monday, January, 17, from 3-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Lawrence Visitation Chapel. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Bill was born on February 10, 1953 to James (Jim) and LaVeta (Drudik) Hofstetter in Hastings, NE. He attended school in Lawrence. He married Lynette Rempe on February 16, 1974 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Lawrence and raised six wonderful children. He spent much of his life involved in farming, before starting “H & H Hay,” which he owned and operated with his son for 28 years. In his free time, Bill enjoyed camping, fishing and traveling with family and friends.
Bill is survived by his devoted wife of 47 years, Lynette of Lawrence; children and spouses, Tami (Lynn) Jurgens of DeWitt, Darci (Adam) Benson of Lincoln, Luke (Ashley) Hofstetter of Nelson, Nicole (Jacob) Rasmussen of Waverly, KS, Heather (Jacob) Stoll of Seward, Kayla (Jordan) Hoge of Omaha; 20 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; brothers and sisters and spouses, Robert (Karen) Hofstetter of Lawrence, Allen Hofstetter of Geneva, Dennis (Sue) Hofstetter of Edgar, Richard (Tana) Hofstetter of Plymouth, Mike (Lorrie) Hofstetter of Daykin, Janet (Ken) Rempe of Superior, Eileen (Gene) Mazour of Lawrence, Carol (Gary) Lemke of Lawrence, Linda (Tim) Hagemeier of Clay Center, Cheryl (Gene) Herrick of Guide Rock; brother and sisters-in-law and spouses, Ken (Janet) Rempe of Superior, Marilyn (Garry) Just of Lincoln, Arlene (Jerry) Bower of Waverly, Kathy (Greg) Sinner of Hastings.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and LaVeta Hofstetter; parents-in-law, Alphonse and LaVeta Rempe; one infant brother and one infant sister.
