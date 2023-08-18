Hastings, Nebraska, resident William L. “Bill” Spooner Sr., 81, passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 25, at Blue Valley Cemetery in Ayr with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation as Bill was cremated per his request.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born February 3, 1942, in North Platte, NE, to LaVern and Margaret (Condon) Spooner. He graduated from St. Cecilia High School.
Bill married Lola E. Myers on May 17, 1960, in Nelson, NE. She preceded him in death on September 30, 2002.
Bill worked as an operator at Hastings Industries for 25 years. He attended St. Cecilia Catholic Church and was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lola E. Spooner; son, Shawn Spooner; stepfather, Arnold Mahloch; brother and spouse, Robert and Beverly Spooner; and sisters, Helen Spooner and Judy Kearney.
Survivors include sons and spouses, William Spooner Jr. of Seward, NE, Mike Spooner of Beatrice, NE, Terry and Sandy Spooner of Lincoln, NE, Patrick and Billie Spooner of Hastings; 10 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; stepsister, Charlene Johnson of CA.
