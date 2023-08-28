William Phillip Walther, Sr., 86, of Glenvil, Nebraska passed away Thursday, August 24, 2023.
He was born on January 7, 1937, in Glenvil to Phillip and Fannie (Theesen) Walther. Member of the Hastings congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
William devoted himself to Bible study, helping those in need, and was a very skilled welder and repairman. As a lifelong farmer he enjoyed being outdoors and nature, but most of all spending time with his family and grandchildren.
William is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Garland (Leslie), Jacob (Danielle), Felicia (Aaron) Hastings, William Jr. "Wayde" (Emily), 16 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his parents, Phillip and Fannie Walther; daughter, Serena Gibson.
Memorial service will be held 3 PM Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 216 W G St, Hastings, NE.
