Glenvil, Nebraska, resident William R. Mitchell, 89, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.
Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, and one hour before the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to William’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
William was born November 23, 1933, in Gentry County, MO, to Herschel and Martha (Hunter) Mitchell. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1951.
William served as a Sergeant First Class in the U.S. Army from January 13, 1956, to February 29, 1976. He married Shirley LaPorte on December 24, 1954. She preceded him in death on July 10, 2007.
William worked for the VA Hospital in the medical supplies department. He was a member of Disabled American Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars.
William enjoyed spending his time fishing, hunting, being with his sons and watching westerns, and taking his daughter to horse shows.
William was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Shirley Mitchell; and son, Greg Mitchell.
Survivors include his children and spouses, William Jr. and Charlotte Mitchell of Glenvil, Kathy and Todd Graves of Wellington, KS; grandchildren, Autum Perez, Abby Wirick, Kayla Cusatis, Bryce Elliott, Dillen Marzolf, John and Bailey Graves, TJ Graves, Taima Graves; and several great-grandchildren.
