Glenvil, Nebraska, resident William R. Mitchell, 89, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, NE.

Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.