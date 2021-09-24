Hastings, Nebraska resident William Wayne “Buster” Lansford, 62, passed away Thursday, September 23, 2021, at his home.
Private family services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
William was born August 2, 1959, in El Paso, TX to Roy and Leola Lansford. He graduated from Clay Center High School and attended technical college. William served in the Army as a paratrooper in Grenada from 1976 to 1980. He married Martina Petzoldt; they later divorced. William drove trucks over the road for many years. He enjoyed drag racing, his dog, and spending time with his children and grandchildren.
William was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Tina Chermak; and his dog, Hercules.
Survivors include his children, Mark Lansford of Omaha, Connie Kaweesa of Hastings, Christopher Lansford and fiancée Nichole Sharp of Hastings; 9 grandchildren and one great-grandchildren.
