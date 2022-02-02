Pauline, Nebraska resident William “Bill” Hall, 75, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday, February 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. Burial will be at Oak Creek Cemetery, Pauline. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. with family present Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover or Alzheimer’s Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
