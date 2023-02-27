Wilma Jean (Shaw) Frazier, 94, of Blue Hill passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.

Per her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.