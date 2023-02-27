Wilma Jean (Shaw) Frazier, 94, of Blue Hill passed away on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.
Per her wishes, there will be no service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of the arrangements.
Wilma was born on October 30, 1928 in Adams County to Leonard and Rosa (Piel) Shaw. She graduated from Holstein High School in 1946. She was united in Marriage to Charles R. Frazier, Sr. on June 12th, 1946 in Smith Center, Kansas at the courthouse. From their union they had six children. Wilma worked at Crocke Nursing Home in Blue Hill until Colonial Terrace (now Azria Healthcare) was built. She also helped her husband clean Blue Hill School. She retired from the nursing home in 1988 at the age of 60.
Wilma enjoyed raising her children and helping raise her grandkids. She loved cooking, baking, canning, golfing, camping and fishing. She also made the best apple crisp. Among some of her other hobbies were seeing and helping to alter her Granddaughters prom dresses or making prom dresses.
Wilma is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles, Jr. and Pat Frazier, Ayr, Nebraska; daughter and son-in-law, Rhonda and Bill Brewster, Blue Hill, Nebraska; daughter-in-law, Deb Frazier, Minden, Nebraska; son-in-law, David Kort, Blue Hill, Nebraska; 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren with another due in October, 3 great-great grandchildren with another due in June. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Frazier, Sr.; three sons, Jerry Frazier, an infant son and Steve Frazier; daughter, Marge Kort; son-in-law, Joe McNeely III; Granddaughter, Brandi Sund; brother and sister-in-law, Leland and Margaret Shaw.
