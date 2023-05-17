Hastings, Nebraska resident, Wilma Jean (Fisher-Irons-Brown) Uden, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center, Lincoln, NE.
Memorial Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will be held immediately following the service at the Hastings Hampton Inn.
Wilma graciously donated her body for the advancement of medical education and cremation and interment will be held later. A book signing will be held one hour before the service at the funeral home and during the following reception.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Wilma’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Wilma was born August 18, 1930, in Lincoln, NE to William and Kathryn (Weir) Fisher and she graduated from College View High School in Lincoln in 1948.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Charles, Kenneth, Bill, and Burt Fisher; her spouses, Clyde Irons, Leo D. Brown, and Marvin L. Uden; and her daughter, Debra (Irons) Blunt.
Wilma moved to the Hastings area from Lincoln in 1970 and worked as a cook at Ray’s Fireside Lounge until her retirement in 1998.
She was a past member of the YWCA and enjoyed socializing and serving her community.
The numbers listed below listing children and grandchildren may be slightly skewed because she often opened her heart and her home to individuals and children in need and earned their love and respect as “mother” and “grandmother” to them.
Survivors include her children & spouses Barbara (Irons) Jones of Lincoln, NE, Dale & Deb Brown of Hastings, NE, J.D. & Jeannie Brown of Aurora, CO, Ty Brown of Yankton, SD; step-children & spouses Carmen & Calvin Schutte of Pender, NE, Glenda Mullen of Hastings, NE, Nancie & Greg Jones of Hastings, NE, Marvin K. & Barbara Uden of Harvard, NE; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren.
