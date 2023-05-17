Hastings, Nebraska resident, Wilma Jean (Fisher-Irons-Brown) Uden, 92, passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center, Lincoln, NE.

Memorial Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Chaplain John Mueller officiating. A Celebration of Life reception will be held immediately following the service at the Hastings Hampton Inn.