Wilma M. McLain, 90, Scottsbluff, Nebraska formerly of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.
Service will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Wilma was born on March 12, 1932 to William F. and Laura (Meester) Johnson at Bladen, Nebraska. She graduated from Roseland High School in 1949. On June 8, 1949 she married Leonard D. Schmidt in Blue Hill, Nebraska. He passed away on January 9, 1998. She married Gordon McLain on October 3, 2010. She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and St. Paul Ladies Aide.
Wilma is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Gary (Marlys) Schmidt, Blue Hill, Nebraska; two daughters and son-in-law, Vickie (David) Gerloff, Ayr, Nebraska, Brenda Hayworth, Dunedin, Florida; one stepdaughter, Shanda McLain, Hastings, Nebraska; one sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Egon) Reisel, Lincoln, Nebraska; twelve grandchildren, sixteen great grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren. Wilma is preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Leonard; one sister and brother-in-law, Arlene (Carl) Oxner; sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Lorena Schmidt, Christina (Wilmer) Hansen, Darlene (Johnny) Waddell; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Glen (Mary Louise) Schmidt.
