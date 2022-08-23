Wilma M. McLain, 90, Scottsbluff, Nebraska formerly of Blue Hill, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at Regional West Medical Center, Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Service will be Thursday, August 25, 2022, 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Blue Hill, Nebraska with Pastor Leah Krotz officiating. Burial will be in the Blue Hill Cemetery, Blue Hill, Nebraska. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials can be directed to the church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary, Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.