Sutton, Nebraska resident Wilmer Griess, 91, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021, at his home in Sutton.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, December 23, 2021, at Emmanuel Reformed Church in Sutton with Rev. Carl Gobelman officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Sutton Community Home or Emmanuel Reformed Church.

Condolences may be left at wwwsuttonmemorial.com.

