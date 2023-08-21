Zachary M. “Zach” Lepant, 28, died Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, as the result of an automobile accident in Merrick County near Central City.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, at Peace Lutheran Church in Grand Island. The Rev. Carl Eliason will officiate. Graveside services will be at 1:30 p.m. at the Elmwood Cemetery in St. Paul.