Zak Gunner Corman, 17, of Superior, Nebraska, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022, in Superior.
Memorial services are 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 28, at the Nuckolls County Fairgrounds in Nelson.
Updated: October 26, 2022 @ 5:25 pm
Visitation is 5-8:30 p.m. Thursday with the family present from 7-8:30 p.m. at the fairgrounds. Memorials may be made in care of the family for future designation.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
