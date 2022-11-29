Zaron Anthony Starr-Chavira, 24, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on November 26, 2022.
Services will be held at Livingston Butler Funeral Home on Friday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m.
Zaron was born on August 7, 1998, to Cindy Chavira and Steven Starr in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High in 2015.
Zaron was preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father; his son, Oliver Starr-Chavira (1); his fiancee, Allison Fitzke; and his siblings, Azaria Chavira, Jevon Nacke-Chavira, Kaz and Talya Starr-Chavira.
