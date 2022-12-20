The possibility of freezing drizzle followed by snow, howling northwest winds, subzero air temperatures, and wind chills not seen in a generation Wednesday through Thursday have officials warning residents and motorists to batten down the hatches and use extreme caution.
“Nebraska weather can be unpredictable, but we are expecting dangerous wind chills and blowing snow this week, so we urge South Heartland residents to plan ahead if you will need to be outside or will need to travel,” said Erik Meyer, emergency preparedness and response coordinator for the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.
“We have a very dangerous system coming into our area that will cause dangerously cold temperatures and possible blizzard-like conditions that will impact all of Thursday,” said Ron Pughes, Adams County Emergency Management director. “Do not travel if you can help, plan accordingly, and have plenty of fuel in your vehicle, and have a good emergency kit in your car that includes clothes, phone chargers, snack and water. If you get stranded in your car, do not exit your vehicle; wait for help to arrive to you.”
According to the National Weather Service’s Hastings Forecast Office, the current cold conditions may take a turn for the worse as early as the daylight hours on Wednesday when a mix of freezing drizzle and light snow could enter Tribland by late morning or during the afternoon, laying down a light glaze of ice.
That moisture could precede a blast of snow, accompanied by strong winds, in the early to mid-evening hours, plunging temperatures from the mid-20s at midafternoon to down around zero by 9 p.m.
From there, things promise to get colder and colder, with air temperatures of 13 degrees below zero by 6 a.m. Thursday in Hastings and a midafternoon daytime high of 5 below.
In a midafternoon webinar briefing on Tuesday, NWS meteorologists Mike Moritz and Shawn Rossi said the most likely scenario would be for snowfall amounts of 1-3 inches across the region over a three- to nine-hour period of time — but with winds gusting 40-50 mph from Wednesday night through Thursday, blowing that snow and creating blizzard-like conditions at times.
The entire Tribland region is under a National Weather Service Winter Weather Advisory for Wednesday and early Thursday.
“This is a brief, high-end cold event that produces dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills,” said Moritz, warning coordination meteorologist at the Hastings office.
As of Tuesday evening, NWS was predicting sustained north winds of 25-35 mph Wednesday night and north-northwest winds of 20-25 mph on Thursday.
The wind chill factor could reach 45 degrees below zero Wednesday night into Thursday, Rossi said — a number not seen locally since the early 1990s.
“This could be a 30- to 40-year event for wind chill,” said Rossi, senior forecaster at the Hastings NWS office. “It’s pretty extreme.”
In a South Heartland news release, Mayer advises that the types of wind chill readings expected over the next two days can have serious effects in a short period of time.
“Wind chills this cold can cause frostbite in a matter of minutes, and precautions will need to be taken to prevent frostbite and hypothermia for those venturing outdoors,” he said.
He recommends familiarizing oneself with the day’s forecast and planning everything accordingly.
“Be sure to dress for the entire day, not just the warmest part, and take extra precautions for the predicted dangerous wind chills,” Meyer said. “Don’t get caught not wearing enough protection.”
Pughes said even residents hunkering down at home for the cold siege have preparations to make to protect their property.
“Prepare your home to prevent frozen pipes from bursting and flooding,” Pughes said. “Know where your water shut-off is and keep a small trickle of water running in your furthest sink. Open up cabinets to allow heat to reach your indoor faucets. Disconnect all exterior hoses and place socks and bags over your exterior faucets.”
Pughes also urges residents never to heat their homes with unsafe appliances or items not meant to be indoors or used as a heat source.
Pets should be brought indoors and provided with plenty of water, he said. And everyone should check on neighbors, relatives and the elderly to make sure they are safe and have a warm place to ride out the storm.
While the weather-related misery will be extreme this week, it’s not expected to last long. Daytime high temperatures in Hastings are expected to reach 5 degrees Friday, 14 degrees on Christmas Eve, and 34 degrees on Christmas Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.