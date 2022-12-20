The possibility of freezing drizzle followed by snow, howling northwest winds, subzero air temperatures, and wind chills not seen in a generation Wednesday through Thursday have officials warning residents and motorists to batten down the hatches and use extreme caution.

“Nebraska weather can be unpredictable, but we are expecting dangerous wind chills and blowing snow this week, so we urge South Heartland residents to plan ahead if you will need to be outside or will need to travel,” said Erik Meyer, emergency preparedness and response coordinator for the South Heartland District Health Department, which serves Adams, Webster, Clay and Nuckolls counties.

0
0
0
0
0