Despite cancelling classes for the day due to the Adams Central Patriots’ appearance in this week’s state volleyball tournament, Adams Central Public Schools will go forward with a special program in advance of Veterans Day Wednesday morning.

The program will begin 10:15 a.m. in the new gymnasium at at the junior-senior high school, 1090 S. Adams Central Ave. Featured entertainers will be the Raptor ensemble from the U.S. Air Force’s Heartland of America Band headquartered at Offutt Air Force Base.

