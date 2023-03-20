WBC Baseball Mexico Japan Baseball
Japan’s Roki Sasaki delivers a pitch during the first inning of a World Baseball Classic game against Mexico Monday in Miami.

 Wilfredo Lee/AP

Japan advances to WBC final

MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.

Associated Press

