Japan advances to WBC final
MIAMI — Shohei Ohtani sparked a ninth-inning rally with a leadoff double, and Munetaka Murakami hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift Japan over Mexico 6-5 Monday night and into the World Baseball Classic final.
Japan will face the defending champion United States in Tuesday’s championship game.
Ohtani went 2 for 4. The Los Angeles Angels star scored in the seventh when Masataka Yoshida hit a tying, three-run homer off reliever JoJo Romero.
Former NFL MVP Cam Newton to throw at Auburn’s Pro Day
Cam Newton wants another shot.
The 2015 NFL Most Valuable Player announced in a spirted social media post that he’ll be throwing for pro scouts at Auburn’s Pro Day on Tuesday, hoping to rejoin the league. Newton, a free agent, led the Tigers to a national championship in 2011 and was the No. 1 overall pick in the draft later that year by the Carolina Panthers.
He spent 11 years in the league, the first nine with the Panthers. Newton turns 34 in May.
Newton hasn’t played in the NFL since 2021 when he rejoined the Panthers midseason for a second stint, a move he later admitted wasn’t the best decision of his career. He was 0-5 as a starter with Carolina in his return and was benched for the final two games of the season by former coach Matt Rhule.
Newton has a 75-68-1 record as a starting NFL quarterback and has run for more touchdowns than any quarterback in league history. He’s thrown for more than 32,000 yards and 194 touchdowns during his career.
Newton’s last full season came in 2020 when he played for the New England Patriots. He was 7-8 as a starter with eight TD passes and 10 interceptions.
His best season came in 2015 when he earned MVP honors, combining for 45 touchdowns and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl 50 where they lost 24-10 to the Denver Broncos. Newton’s career spiraled downhill shortly after following foot and shoulder injuries.
Nadal drops out
of tennis top 10
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Carlos Alcaraz returned to No. 1 in the ATP rankings on Monday, replacing Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal dropped out of the top 10 for the first time in 18 years.
Alcaraz rose one spot, swapping places with Djokovic, a day after ending Daniil Medvedev’s 19-match winning streak by beating him in straight sets in the final at Indian Wells, California. Alcaraz, a 19-year-old from Spain who first ascended to No. 1 by winning the U.S. Open in September, didn’t drop a set in the hard-court tournament.
Djokovic has spent more weeks at No. 1 than any man or woman in tennis history. He did not play in Indian Wells because he is not allowed to enter the United States as a foreign citizen who is not vaccinated against COVID-19. He also will miss the Miami Open that begins this week; Alcaraz is the defending champion there.
Nadal has been sidelined since January by an injured hip flexor and he slipped four spots to No. 13 on Monday, ending a stay in the top 10 that began in April 2005. It is the longest such run in the ATP; Jimmy Connors is next on the list with about 15 years.
Djokovic and Nadal currently share the men’s record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles.
Elena Rybakina’s straight-set victory over Aryna Sabalenka for the Indian Wells trophy pushed Rybakina up three spots to a career-high No. 7 in the WTA rankings. Iga Swiatek remained at No. 1, followed by Sabalenka, who defeated Rybakina in the Australian Open final in January.
LSU coach: Skenes so hot, he could handle big-league batters
Paul Skenes put up numbers impressive enough last season to earn Mountain West Conference co-pitcher of the year and some All-America honors.
So far this season, he’s the most dominant pitcher in the country and doing it under the hot spotlight of LSU and the Southeastern Conference.
After throwing 6 1/3 scoreless innings in a 9-0 win over Texas A&M on Friday, the big right-hander has won all five of his starts and has a nation-leading 59 strikeouts against four walks in 30 1/3 innings.
His 0.53 walks and hits per innings pitched is best in the nation, his 17.51 strikeouts per nine innings rank second, and opposing hitters are batting just .115 against him.
“He could do it against a major league lineup right now and I believe that,” LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
Skenes grew up in Lake Forest, California, and three of his uncles served in the armed forces. He initially wanted to do the same, but he said before the season that he changed his mind last year and wanted to pursue a professional baseball career.
Skenes was drawn to LSU so he could be tutored by Wes Johnson, the former Minnesota Twins pitching coach who left at midseason last year to take the same job at LSU.
Texas A&M coach Jim Schlossnagle said Skenes ranks with Stephen Strasburg and Mark Prior as the best college pitchers he’s seen in his 33 years in coaching.
Schlossnagle offered that opinion after watching Skenes strike out 11, walk none and give up four hits against the Aggies. Skenes retired 10 in a row during one stretch.
“It’s one thing to throw 98-100 mph, but this guy is big and tall and loose, and he’s got some life to his fastball,” Schlossnagle told reporters. “He threw a couple decent change-ups. He’s a real pitcher. He’s pitching in the wrong league, I’ll tell you that. He needs to be in the American or National League.”
In the pollsLSU (18-2) stayed No. 1 in the polls after winning two of three on the road against Texas A&M.
D1Baseball.com ranks Wake Forest (18-3) and Florida (18-4) second and third. Florida is No. 2 and Louisville (17-2) is No. 3, according to Baseball America.Collegiate Baseball newspaper ranks Louisville second and Arkansas (18-2) third.
Mighty MizzouMissouri produced the biggest surprise of the weekend, sweeping three games from Tennessee and outscoring the Volunteers 23-6 in the process. The Vols had been swept only once in SEC play since the start of the 2022 season.
Chandler Murphy and Rorik Maltrud combined on a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts in Friday’s 9-1 win. The teams played two seven-inning games Sunday, and Austin Troesser and two relievers combined on a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in a 7-1 win in the finale.
Real deal EaglesEyebrows were raised last week when Boston College failed to crack the highly regarded D1Baseball rankings. The Eagles couldn’t be denied after taking two of three at nationally ranked Florida State. They’re No. 16 in the D1Baseball poll, 14-3 for the first time in program history and 4-2 in the Atlantic Coast Conference for the first time since joining the league two decades ago.
Steal festVMI tied the NCAA record for stolen bases in an inning when it swiped eight in the first inning of a 15-4 win over Norfolk State on Sunday. The previous team to steal that many in an inning was FIU, against Florida A&M in 1993.
The Keydets’ 13 steals for the game set the school record. Justin Starke led the way with four.
Ouch!William & Mary batters are taking a pounding. Marist pitchers plunked the Tribe 10 times on Feb. 26, and Norfolk State hit them 10 times last Tuesday. Both are national single-game highs.
Surprisingly, William & Mary does not lead the nation with its 58 hit batsmen. Southeastern Louisiana, which has had at least five batters hit in eight of its 20 games, has a total of 71.
