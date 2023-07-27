DETROIT — Shohei Ohtani threw his first shutout in Major League Baseball in the first game of a doubleheader and hit two homers in the next, helping the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers twice on Thursday to sweep a three-game series.

Ohtani, though, gave the Angels a scare when he left the second game due to cramps that led to him grimacing after hitting his 38th homer in the fourth inning.

