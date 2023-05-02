HENRYETTA, Okla. — As law enforcement officials went silent Tuesday while piecing together what led to the killing of seven people in rural Oklahoma, family members of those slain recalled the controlling nature of one of the dead, who was a registered sex offender.

Since the bodies were found early Monday, authorities have released scant information on who was killed, how they died and who killed them. But two relatives said all the victims were shot to death.

Special Scoops
Buy Now
0
0
0
0
0