The city of Hastings will move forward this week and next in clearing the former Theis Auto Care service station at Third Street and Denver Avenue, just south of the public library.
General Excavating of Lincoln had moved equipment onto the property by Monday afternoon, with the intention of getting to work removing concrete
According to a news release from the city issued March 31, two underground storage tanks — one with 8,000-gallon capacity, the other with 5,000 — are scheduled for removal Wednesday through Friday under the supervision of the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s Office.
On April 10, after the tanks have been removed, Hastings Fire and Rescue will conduct training exercises at the building. The training will involve not fire, but forcible-entry situations.
The following day, April 11, Gana Trucking of Martell is scheduled to begin demolition of the building. That work is expected to take eight business days — so most of next week and the week that follows.
Sidewalks and parallel parking stalls adjacent to the property will be blocked off while the work is in progress. Temporary lane and alley closures also are possible.
The property will be seeded to grass after the demolition work is complete.
According to a search of old Hastings city directories in the Tribune’s archives, a service station has stood on the northeast corner of Third Street and Denver Avenue since at least 1932, and possibly longer than that. Fran Theis opened his business there in 1974.
Theis Auto Care was a fixture in downtown Hastings, offering full service at the fuel pumps and a garage for automotive repairs. Owner Mike Ptacnik retired and closed the business around the first of the year in 2022, and the property was purchased the following May by the Hastings Public Library Foundation, using funds the foundation had raised.
In September 2022, the Hastings City Council voted to accept transfer of the property at 302 N. Denver Ave. from the library foundation, with the intent that the property be developed for library programming and public use.
According to a Tribune article from last September, extensive environmental testing was performed on the property before the city took ownership of it, to ensure that the land could be put to public use.
A plan for the property’s redevelopment has not yet been put together, the city said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.