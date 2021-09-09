CLAY CENTER — The Clay County Historical Society will welcome visitors to the 39th annual Old Trusty Antique and Collectors Show Saturday and Sunday on the Clay County Fairgrounds here.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 8-5 Sunday. Daily admission will be charged at the gate.
This year’s show will feature IHC brand tractors, engines, equipment and trucks. Members of Nebraska Chapter 12 of the IHC Collectors organization will be special guests for the weekend.
Old Trusty, an agricultural heritage event, includes a 1 p.m. parade each day, followed by tractor pulls and kiddie pedal pulls — plus large displays of equipment and vehicles and heritage ag and craft demonstrations.
Saturday’s tractor pull will be for stock antique models. Sunday’s open event will be for tractor models from 1957 and older.
This year’s planned demonstrations include threshing, shelling, plowing, ensilage chopping, straw baling, Baker fan, blacksmithing, rope making, broom making, wheel wrighting, saw milling, sorghum milling, candle making, weaving, spinning and Dutch oven cooking. The Big Allis stationary steam engine will be on display in Ag Hall.
Other features include a flea market, craft and antique displays, a military vehicle exhibit, entertainment and food. A quilt show runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days at the Clay County Museum across the road.
A trail ride and tractor drive on Friday will lead into the weekend festivities. A draft horse and mule show is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Featured entertainers will be the Revival Band, playing hits of the 1950s and 1960s, at 7 p.m. Saturday; and Blue Clover, playing traditional Irish, Celtic and folk music, Sunday at 11 a.m.
Country barbecues will be served at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. A worship service begins 9 a.m. Sunday.
For more details visit www.oldtrusty.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.