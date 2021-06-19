MINDEN — Tractors far outnumbered passenger vehicles on the west side of the Kearney County Courthouse Square here late Friday afternoon, near the end of the first full day of the fifth annual All-Nebraska Tractor Drive.
Participants in this year’s event are headquartered at Minden’s Harold Warp Pioneer Village. Their first drive took them to Holstein and back on Friday, and on Saturday morning they will rumble their way toward Wilcox and Axtell before closing out the event back in Minden.
This year’s drive attracted registrations from about 130 people with 101 tractors, said Larry Holmberg of rural Riverton, one of the organizers.
The registration list included participants from around Nebraska and from Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota and as far away as Tennessee and Georgia, Holmberg said.
“They’re coming from all over,” he said. “The word of mouth just goes all over.”
Friday’s driving route was to take the group north of Minden, then east toward Heartwell and off toward Holstein for lunch and a stop at the old Einspahr sod house on what now is the Hartman farm southwest of town, then past the 10,000-head KCC Feedlot south of Norman.
The group’s plans for Friday evening included a steak feed being served at the Minden Community Center on the square. With the participants gathered in the air conditioning for their meal, nearly 40 tractors stood parked outside waiting for them.
On Saturday morning, the tractors will roar past Minden’s Bethany Home on the way west out of town. The group will visit displays of old tractors and cars in the Wilcox area, then come back through Axtell and pass by the Mosaic at Bethphage campus near town.
Totaling both days, Holmberg said, this year’s drives will exceed the distance from Hastings to Lincoln.
“It’s about a 105-mile drive in the two days we’re putting on,” he said.
Participants pay $100 to register for the tractor drive, Holmberg said. In addition, signs promoting nearly 70 event sponsors were poked into the courthouse lawn Friday afternoon.
Holmberg said the group this year would be donating $4,000 of its proceeds to the activity fund at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney and $1,500 to Be the Gift, a faith-based nonprofit organization in Minden that assists local single-parent families.
Holmberg said Be the Gift is a great organization, and that the tractor drivers always donate to a local charity in its host community.
And as someone who knows his way around many area nursing homes and health care facilities, Holmberg said, he knows how important it is for those who live at the Veterans Home to take outings whenever they can.
“I’m familiar with nursing homes, and I feel sorry for the people,” said Holmberg, who has built aviaries for a number of nursing homes and hospitals, noting that the pandemic has kept senior citizens cooped up inside for far too long over the last year-plus. “If this (public health situation) ever clears up, we want them to get out.”
Several residents of the Veterans Home were in Minden on a bus Friday to view the old tractors.
The All-Nebraska Tractor Drive has headquartered in Hastings in the past and also was headquartered in Minden in 2019, Holmberg said.
The event will be staged in Red Cloud and traverse the Republican River Valley in 2022, he said.
