OMAHA — A man with an AR-15-style rifle and “plenty of ammunition” opened fire inside a Target store in Omaha, sending panicked shoppers and employees scrambling for safety before he was fatally shot by police Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the white man in his 30s fired multiple rounds as he entered the store, but it wasn’t immediately known if he fired at anyone. No other injuries were reported. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers searched the store several times looking for victims “because there were some people hiding in there.”

