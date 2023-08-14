OMAHA — Nebraska’s professional volleyball team, the Omaha Supernovas, on Monday announced Laura Kuhn as an assistant coach for their inaugural season, set to begin play in 2024.
Kuhn is the first addition to the Supernovas' coaching staff, with head coach Shelton Collier scheduled to hire two other assistant coaches and a technical coordinator later this year.
“I am beyond ecstatic about this opportunity to coach in the first women’s professional ‘major league’ in the United States with the Omaha Supernovas,” said Kuhn. “It’s an exciting time for professional women’s volleyball in the U.S. I’m honored to be part of this groundbreaking season in a sport that has given all of us so much.”
Kuhn has been serving as the head coach at Texas A&M, where she won SEC coach of the year in 2019, and was previously an assistant at Kansas and Miami (Florida).
She will be reunited with her former collegiate coach.
Collier recruited Kuhn, a native of Tiffin, Ohio, to Georgia Tech in 2001, and coached her for a portion of her highly decorated career there as an outside hitter. The Yellow Jackets won three ACC titles and reached the Elite Eight for the first time in school history
“I’m very excited about Bird joining our coaching staff,” said Collier. “I have great respect for her as a person and as a coach, and she’s highly regarded among players and other coaches across the country.
"I am confident that she will add value to the Omaha franchise in many ways as we continue to build our program and when we start our season in January. I anticipate that she will serve many roles with us both on and off the court, and that she will also connect well with the players.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.