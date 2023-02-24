The atmosphere in Hughes Auditorium was electric as Asbury students — many in tears — streamed to the altar to pray, while worshippers sang hymns, mixed with Bible readings, testimonies and public prayers of repentance.

Administrators canceled classes, grasping that this ordinary chapel service was the start of something bigger — a 144-hour wave of worship that drew thousands to Wilmore, Kentucky, while similar revivals began on other Christian and secular campuses across the nation.

