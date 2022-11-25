Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

It was totally logical for the Southern Baptist Convention to pass its “Resolution on Moral Character of Public Officials” in 1998.

Consider this “whereas” clause: “Some journalists report that many Americans are willing to excuse or overlook immoral or illegal conduct by unrepentant public officials so long as economic prosperity prevails.” This was followed by: “Tolerance of serious wrong by leaders sears the conscience of the culture, spawns unrestrained immorality and lawlessness in the society, and surely results in God’s judgment.”

0
0
0
0
0