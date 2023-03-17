Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

As a veteran Chicagoland Democrat, Rep. Daniel Lipinski knew what to expect when facing newspaper editors during pre-election endorsement season — hard questions about his support for centuries of Catholic teachings on abortion.

But the Chicago Sun-Times stressed a different question in 2020 — same-sex marriage. Lipinski said the Supreme Court had settled that issue, so he didn’t expect to face it in Congress. The follow-up was blunt and personal: But do YOU support legalized same-sex marriage?

0
0
0
0
0