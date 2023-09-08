Terry Mattingly

Mattingly_Terry_2006 (SHNS photo)

In terms of Islamic doctrine, alcohol is “haram,” or forbidden, and the Quran is blunt: “O ye who believe! Strong drink and games of chance and idols and divining arrows are only an infamy of Satan’s handiwork.”

But it isn’t hard to find Muslims who have never boarded that bandwagon.

